ceasefire violation

Army soldier killed in Pakistan ceasefire violation in J&K’s Rajouri on LoC

Defence sources said Pakistan resorted to an unprovoked ceasefire violation on the LoC by firing with small and shelling with mortars in Sunderbani sector of Rajouri district. "An Indian Army soldier, Sepoy Laxman, got critically injured in Pakistan ceasefire violation. The injured soldier later succumbed," a source said.

Jammu: An Indian army soldier was killed in unprovoked ceasefire violation by the Pakistani troops on Wednesday on the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir`s Rajouri district.

"Sepoy Laxman was a brave, highly motivated and sincere soldier. The nation will always remain indebted to him for his supreme sacrifice and devotion to duty," the statement added.

Pakistan has been violating the ceasefire on the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir with impunity during the recent years. This has brought miseries into the lives of thousands of people living in border villages.

Civilian lives, livestock, property and agricultural fields have to bear the brunt of Pakistan ceasefire violations on the LoC.

