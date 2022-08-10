Encounter breaks out in J&K's Budgam; 3 Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists trapped

Budgam: The security forces on Wednesday trapped terrorists of banned terror outfit “The Resistance Front” (TRF)/Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) in the ongoing encounter in Jammu and Kashmir`s Budgam. The Jammu and Kashmir Police said that terrorist Lateef Rather, who was involved in several civilian killings including Rahul Bhat and Amreen Bhat, is also trapped.

"03 terrorists of terror outfit LeT(TRF) including terrorist Lateef Rather trapped in the ongoing encounter. Terrorist Lateef is involved in several #civilian #killings including Rahul Bhat and Amreen Bhat," Kashmir Zone Police said in a tweet quoting Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Kashmir.

#UPDATE | Three terrorists of terror outfit LeT(TRF) including terrorist Lateef Rather trapped in the ongoing encounter. He is involved in several civilian killings including Rahul Bhat & Amreen Bhat: ADGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar pic.twitter.com/aEiFEEgRU0 — ANI (@ANI) August 9, 2022

Chadoora Tehsil Office employee Rahul Bhat was shot dead by terrorists on May 12 in his office while Kashmiri TV actor Amreen Bhat was killed by unidentified terrorists in Budgam`s Chadoora area on May 26.

The encounter broke out in Budgam in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday between terrorists and security forces, said police. "Encounter has started at Waterhail area of Budgam. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow," Kashmir Zone Police said in a tweet.

Earlier on Sunday, a ‘hybrid’ terrorist of the proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) has been arrested by the Indian Army`s 34 RR unit in the Budgam area.

The accused arrested has been identified as Arshid Ahmad Bhat, a resident of Sangam Budgam. The arrests were made by a joint team of Srinagar Police and 2RR at Lawaypura. The officials also seized incriminating materials which include 5 pistols, 5 magazines, and 50 rounds. Two hand grenades were also recovered from the terrorist.

It's pertinent to mention here it is the 78th encounter of this year. Earlier in 77 encounters, the security forces have managed to kill 127 terrorists out of those killed terrorists 33 are Pakistani, however, 16 security personnel and 20 civilians too have lost their lives in Jammu and Kashmir.

Security forces have also managed to arrest 60 active terrorists mostly hybrid terrorists this year since January this year and have also arrested 195 terrorists' supporters this year in Kashmir.