Follow COVID-appropriate behaviour: Vaishno Devi shrine board tells pilgrims amid Omicron scare

NEW DELHI: Amid growing cases of COVID-19 and the concern over its new strain Omicron, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) has appealed to devotees to strictly adhere to COVID-appropriate behaviour.

SMVDSB chief executive officer Ramesh Kumar has appealed to the pilgrims to carry the RT-PCR report obtained less than 72 hours ago. While face masks are mandatory, pilgrims are also scanned for high body temperature at the entry points, an SMVDSB spokesperson said.

Pilgrims have also been advised to keep masks with them, besides maintaining social distance norms.

For the awareness of the visiting pilgrims about various precautionary measures to be adopted in view of Covid-19, regular announcements are also being made on the already installed multi-purpose audio system and hi-tech video walls on the track.

The shrine board is sanitising its premises in sync with the guidelines and protocols for ensuring the safety of the visiting pilgrims, staff and the public at large.

Every day, thousands of pilgrims from across the country visit the holy shrine atop Trikuta hills in the Reasi district.

