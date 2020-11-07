हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
gupkar alliance

Gupkar Alliance to contest DDC election, fight for rehabilitation of Kashmiri Pandits in J&K

The Gupkar Alliance also said that it will also fight for the return of migrant Kashmiri Pandits to the Valley as part of its agenda and their rehabilitation at all levels.

Jammu: People`s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) on Saturday announced that it will contest the upcoming district development council (DDC) elections in Jammu and Kashmir unitedly.

People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration met members of civil society, political parties and various communities including the Gurjar-Bakarwals, SC/ST and Dalits. All of them are hurt by the decisions of August 5. We've decided to fight upcoming DDC elections unitedly,” Sajjad Lone, the PAGD spokesperson said.

Satish Mahaldar, chairman of a voluntary organisation working for the rehabilitation of migrant Pandits, said on Saturday, "I have been invited to meet the constituents of the Gupkar declaration today.

"The alliance has decided to fight for the return of the migrant Kashmiri Pandits as part of its agenda. The alliance leaders have also decided that in any future government formed by the constituents in J&K, one per cent of J&K`s annual budget would be reserved for the return of the migrants to their homeland," he said.

The constituents of the PAGD today met at the Jammu residence of Dr Farooq Abdullah, Lok Sabha member and president of National Conference (NC).

The constituent members of PAGD belonging to NC, PDP, People`s Conference, Awami National Conference, JK Peoples movement and CPI-M today decided that the alliance should take part in the forthcoming district development council (DDC) elections.

The alliance has been formed to fight for the restoration of J&K`s special status and statehood.

Tags:
gupkar alliancePAGDDDC electionsKashmiri panditsJ&K
