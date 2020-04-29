हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Coronavirus

J&K cops perform last rites of woman who died of coronavirus COVID-19 in old Srinagar

A group of local policemen performed the last rites of a woman in Rainawari in the old city of Srinagar, who died of coronavirus COVID-19 infection at a hospital on Tuesday.

J&amp;K cops perform last rites of woman who died of coronavirus COVID-19 in old Srinagar

SRINAGAR: A group of local policemen performed the last rites of a woman in Rainawari in the old city of Srinagar, who died of coronavirus COVID-19 infection at a hospital on Tuesday.

According to the reports, the cops deployed at the Rainawari Police St Rainawari volunteered to perform the last rites of the elderly woman after her body was handed over to her family by the hospital authorities.

Since the relatives of the deceased woman failed to turn up, the cops showed courage and dug the grave and helped the family in burying the deceased as per the government notified protocol.

The 80-year-old woman died, a day after she tested positive for the dreaded disease at the Chest Disease hospital here.

“She was diabetic, hypertensive and had other comorbidities,” Medical Superintendent CD hospital Dr Saleem Tak was quoted as saying by news agencies.

With the woman’s death, the number of fatalities due to the COVID-19 virus has gone up to 8—seven in Kashmir and one in Jammu. With her death, the toll due to the novel coronavirus has gone up to 8—seven in Kashmir and one in Jammu.

