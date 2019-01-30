हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Jammu

Landslide hits Jammu-Srinagar highway

After remaining closed for six days, the strategic highway was restored for one-way traffic on Monday.

Landslide hits Jammu-Srinagar highway

Jammu: The Jammu-Srinagar highway was hit by a landslide early on Wednesday in the Ramban district, a traffic official said. "An earlier landslide at Panthal was cleared to ensure smooth passage of one-way traffic on the highway. The other one hit at the Anokhi Fall.

"One-way traffic from Srinagar to Jammu will be allowed as soon as the landslide is cleared. "No traffic will be allowed in the opposite direction to avoid overcrowding," said the official.

After remaining closed for six days, the strategic highway was restored for one-way traffic on Monday. Over a dozen times in January the highway has remained closed due to snowfall and landslides.

Tags:
JammuSrinagarJammu-Srinagar highwayJammu landslide
Next
Story

Jitendra Singh lays foundation for first highway village in Kathua

Must Watch

Morning Breaking: Tamil Nadu govt teachers vow to continue strike