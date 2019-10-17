close

National Conference

NC president Farooq Abdullah's sister Suraiya, daughter Safiya released on bail

Farooq Abdullah's sister Suraiya and daughter Safiya detained on Tuesday during a protest at Srinagar's Pratap Park against Centre's abrogation of Article 370 in Srinagar on August 5.

NC president Farooq Abdullah&#039;s sister Suraiya, daughter Safiya released on bail

SRINAGAR: National Conference (NC) president and former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah's sister Suraiya and daughter Safiya were released from the Srinagar Central Jail on bail late on Wednesday.

They were detained on Tuesday during a protest at Srinagar's Pratap Park against Centre's abrogation of Article 370 in Srinagar on August 5.

According to reports, Suraiya and Safiya are 13 among women protesters who were released from the Srinagar Central Jail.

They were released after they furnished a personal bond of Rs. 10,000 and surety of Rs. 40,000 each under section 107 of the Criminal Procedure Code along with an assurance that they would "maintain the peace", according to reports.

While Farooq Abdullah continues to remain in house arrest nearly three months after the scrapping of Jammu and Kashmir's special status, his son - National Conference leader Omar Abdullah - is housed at the Hari Niwas state guest house in Srinagar. 

Former J&K chief minister and Peoples Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti has also been detained.

Many local politicians have been placed under detention or house arrest since August after the central government announced its move on Kashmir.

The Supreme Court last month allowed Mufti`s daughter Iltija to travel from Chennai to Srinagar to meet her mother. 

