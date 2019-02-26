हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
National Investigative Agency

NIA carries out raids on separatists, including Mirwaiz Umer Farooq in Kashmir

Besides these, the houses of JKLF leader Yaseen Malik, Shabir Shah, Ashraf Sehrai and Zaffar Bhat were also raided.

NIA carries out raids on separatists, including Mirwaiz Umer Farooq in Kashmir
File photo

Srinagar: The NIA Tuesday carried out searches on separatists in the Kashmir valley, including Mirwaiz Umer Farooq, in a terror funding case, officials said. The NIA sleuths accompanied by local police and CRPF personnel carried out searches at nearly nine places across the valley, which included the house of Nayeem Geelani, son of pro-Pakistan separatist Syed Ali Shah Geelani, they said.

Besides these, the houses of JKLF leader Yaseen Malik, Shabir Shah, Ashraf Sehrai and Zaffar Bhat were also raided. The case relates to funds allegedly received by the separatist from Pakistan through hawala channels, the officials added.

