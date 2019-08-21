close

Baramulla encounter

One terrorist killed, SPO martyred in Baramulla encounter, arms and ammunition seized

One Special Police Officer (SPO) also lost his life in the encounter, which has concluded now.

File photo of an encounter in Kashmir

SRINAGAR: In an overnight encounter, the security forces gunned down a terrorist in the Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday morning.

One Special Police Officer (SPO) also lost his life in the encounter, which has concluded now.

As per sources, around 2-3 terrorists were engaged in the gunfight as the joint operation between the Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police and other security agencies was launched.

The authorities said that there was a heavy exchange of gunfire between both sides throughout the night.

The encounter began around 5 PM in old Baramullah, according to Army sources after which the entire area was cordoned off for the public.

This was the first encounter between security forces and terrorists in the Kashmir Valley ever since the Narendra Modi-led NDA government abrogated special category status to Jammu and Kashmir on August 5 by abrogating Article 370 of the Constitution.

Kashmir Valley has been by and large peaceful barring stray incidents of stone-pelting and protests since August 5. The number of ceasefire violations by Pakistan across the LoC has increased, however, over the past week after a lull in the first fortnight of August.

Baramullah is located around 54 km from Srinagar.

