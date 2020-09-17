Pakistan violates ceasefire in J&K’s Balakote, Mendhar sectors, Indian Army retaliates

Poonch: Pakistani troops violated the ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Balakote and Mendhar sectors in Poonch district on Thursday morning. According to reports, the ceasefire violation by Pakistani troops took place at about 6.45 am today by firing with small arms and shelling with mortars.

Pakistan’s unprovoked cross-border firing evoked a sharp response from the Indian Army, which retaliated befittingly.

It may be recalled that India has so far lost 95 soldiers, 75 of them during ceasefire violation by Pakistan and 20 more soldiers during border skirmishes with China since 2014.

Live TV

In reply to a question in Parliament, Minister of State (MoS) for Defence Shripad Naik gave a detailed answer. In 2015, four soldiers lost their lives when Pakistan resorted to ceasefire violation along the Line of Control (LoC); in 2016, seven soldiers lost their lives; in 2017, 23 soldiers were martyred; in 2018, 19 soldiers lost their lives and in 2020 (till September 14), nine soldiers martyred.

With China, 20 Indian soldiers lost their lives in 2020, added Naik.

The fatal casualties of Army personnel in battle since 2014 stands at 738, stated Naik. In 2014, 78 personnel lost their lives; in 2015, 109 personnel were martyred; in 2016, 133 personnel lost their lives; in 2017, 137 were martyred; in 2018, 117 personnel lost their lives; in 2019, 107 were martyred, and in 2020, 57 personnel lost their lives.