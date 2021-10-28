हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Jammu and Kashmir

PM Modi express grief at loss of lives in J-K accident, 9 killed, 15 injured

PM Modi expressed grief over the loss of lives in a road accident in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district.

PM Modi express grief at loss of lives in J-K accident, 9 killed, 15 injured
PTI Photo

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday expressed grief over the loss of lives in a road accident in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district, and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund for the next of kin of the deceased. An amount of Rs 50,000 was announced for each injured.

The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) tweeted, PM's wrote, "Saddened by the road accident near Thatri, Doda in Jammu and Kashmir. In this hour of grief, I convey my condolences to the bereaved families. I pray that the people who have been injured recover at the earliest." 

A mini bus skidded off the road and rolled down into a gorge in Doda district on Thursday. While eight persons died on the spot, another person succumbed to injuries on the way to hospital. Taking the total number of dead to nine and 15 others injured, officials said. The bus was carrying passengers to Thathri from Doda when the accident took place at Sui Gowrie area. 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Jammu and KashmirDoda accidentNarendra Modi
Next
Story

NCB witness Kiran Gosavi arrested from Pune, sent to 8-day police custody

Must Watch

PT37M7S

Taal Thok Ke: Who played 'political game' on Aryan Khan Drugs Case?