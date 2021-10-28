PM Modi express grief at loss of lives in J-K accident, 9 killed, 15 injured

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday expressed grief over the loss of lives in a road accident in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district, and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund for the next of kin of the deceased. An amount of Rs 50,000 was announced for each injured.

The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) tweeted, PM's wrote, "Saddened by the road accident near Thatri, Doda in Jammu and Kashmir. In this hour of grief, I convey my condolences to the bereaved families. I pray that the people who have been injured recover at the earliest."

An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh each from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of those who have lost their lives due to the accident in Jammu and Kashmir. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) October 28, 2021

A mini bus skidded off the road and rolled down into a gorge in Doda district on Thursday. While eight persons died on the spot, another person succumbed to injuries on the way to hospital. Taking the total number of dead to nine and 15 others injured, officials said. The bus was carrying passengers to Thathri from Doda when the accident took place at Sui Gowrie area.

Live TV