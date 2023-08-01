Police Working On Some Leads Into Missing Army Jawan's Case, Says J&K DGP

SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir’s Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbagh Singh on Tuesday said that the police and security forces have got clues about the missing Army jawan in the Kulgam district and expressed confidence that the soldier will be traced soon.

“A few days back, an army jawan, who was on leave, has been reported missing. Police and security forces are carrying out operations and, in view of the clues that are with us, we will be able to locate him,” DGP Dilbag Singh told reporters here.

The DGP also said that terrorism in Valley was down but not out fully yet as some elements continue to try and disturb the peaceful atmosphere in the region. DGP Singh made these statements while talking to reporters at the culmination of J&K Police Martyr’s 19th Football Tournament final in Srinagar.

He said some elements are trying to disrupt the peaceful environment in Kashmir and the missing case of a soldier in Kulgam is one such attempt. “We have got some vital leads in the case and are hopeful to crack the case soon. We will reach out to the bottom of the case shortly. It would be premature to comment further on the matter as investigations are in full swing,” the DGP told reporters.

Speaking on the possibility of the involvement of foreign terrorists in the missing soldier’s case in Kulgam, the DGP said nothing is clear as of now but “yes there are inputs about the presence of foreign terrorists in South Kashmir and they are being tracked down.”

When asked about Article 370 rollback’s 5th anniversary on August 5, and how he sees the ground situation in Kashmir, the DGP said that change is visible as areas where one would not even dream of visiting are being explored by tourists. “There are hardly any law-and-order incidents. Terrorist numbers are at an all-time low. Tourists are visiting downtown areas and praising its beauty,” he said, adding that life is going on smoothly.

“There is an unprecedented flow of tourists in Kashmir, plus the mega event of Amarnath Yatra is going on successfully and peacefully. Also, after a gap of 34 years, the Muharram procession was taken out in Srinagar which reflects that people are enjoying the peaceful environment,” the DGP said.

About narco-terrorism, the DGP said that efforts are on from across to send huge consignments of narcotics to this side, but “police are foiling almost every attempt successfully.” “We are cracking the whip of suppliers and the chain involved in narco-terror. We have seized huge consignments of narcotics this year too,” he said.

Earlier, in his speech, the DGP said that he was happy to see great enthusiasm among the boys and girls in football. He said that downtown boys and girls have great talent, and the police will organize a mega event downtown soon.