Pulwama fallout: Major crackdown on separatists, additional troops rushed to J&K

JAMMU: Amid a major crackdown on separatist leaders in Jammu and Kashmir, the Centre has sent additional companies of paramilitary forces to the state on an urgent basis, reports said on Saturday.

Though it is not clear yet but the media reports suggested that additional troops have been rushed to Jammu and Kashmir on an urgent basis.

This comes hours after the security forces arrested separatist leader and JKLF chief Yasin Malik and several others in a major crackdown on Friday night.

According to reports, the J&K Police swooped on Jamaat-e-Islami Jammu and Kashmir members in Kashmir during the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, and detained around two dozen of its cadres, including its chief Abdul Hamid Fayaz.

Though the J&K authorities termed the detentions as routine, officials privy to the developments told PTI that this is the first major crackdown on the organisation that is part of the Tehreek-e-Hurriyat, a separatist conglomerate.

The Jamaat has issued a statement condemning the detentions and said, "...The move is a well designed conspiracy to pave way for further uncertainty in the region."

The Jamaat claimed that during the intervening night of February 22 and February 23, police and other agencies launched a mass arrest drive and raided many houses in the Kashmir Valley, wherein dozens of its central and district level leaders were arrested, including its Ameer (chief) Jamaat Dr Abdul Hamid Fayaz and advocate Zahid Ali (spokesperson).

The Jamaat cadres were picked up from various places, including Anantnag, Pahalgham, Dialgam, Tral - all in south Kashmir, reports said.

The Jamaat termed the raids as "fishy" at a time when the Supreme Court is to hear a petition regarding Article 35A of the Constitution, which grants special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

"...The way forces personnel unleashed the spree of mass arrest and detained dozens of Jamaat members prior to the hearing seems something is hatching behind the curtains. Any attempt of eroding or tampering Article 35A is unacceptable for people of Jammu and Kashmir," it said.

The action comes eight days after an audacious terror attack on a convoy in Pulwama district in which 40 CRPF personnel lost their lives.