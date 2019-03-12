Pulwama mastermind Mudasir Khan's killing a major blow to JeM: IG Kashmir

JAMMU: The elimination of the key mastermind of Pulwama suicide attack Mudasir Ahmed Khan in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Tral area on Monday is a significant dent to the Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), a senior J&K police official has said.

Mudasir Ahmed Khan alias ‘Mohammad bhai’ was recruited as an overground worker of the JeM in 2017 and became a key Improvised Explosive Device (IED) handler in the days that followed.

Swayam Prakash Pani, Inspector General of Police of the Kashmir Range, said the identity of the second terrorist has not been ascertained yet.

“We know that his code was ‘Khalid’. We are trying to find his actual identity,” Pani said, adding that he is believed to be a Pakistani citizen.

“The killing of Khan is a significant dent to the JeM,” Pani told reporters.

Soon after the counter, the J&K Police confirmed that one of the charred bodies recovered after the encounter belonged to Khan.

“In the last 21 days, we have eliminated 18 terrorists, out of them, 14 being from JeM and 6 out of those 14 were main commanders. JeM’s 2nd commander Mudasir, main conspirator in national highway convoy attack, has also been eliminated,” Lt General Kanwal Jeet Singh Dhillon, General Officer Commanding of XV Corps of the Army, said.

Khan was among the two terrorists who were killed in the encounter in Tral’s Pinglish area. The gunfight began after the terrorists fired at the security personnel who were combing the area on Sunday evening.

23-year-old Khan, an electrician and a graduate from Pulwama, arranged for the vehicle and explosives in the Pulwama attack.