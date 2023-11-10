Rain Lashes Plains, Snowfall In Gulmarg, Upper Reaches In Kashmir - See Amazing Pics

SRINAGAR: Upper reaches in Kashmir, including Gulmarg, received fresh snowfall while intermittent rains lashed plains, bringing the mercury down in Jammu and Kashmir, since last night. The weather office has forecast “widespread rain in plains and snowfall over higher reaches till afternoon.

Fresh Snowfall was recorded in Gurez Valley. Sadhna Pass, Phirkiyan Gali, and Machil Kupwara. Roads in those areas have been closed for traffic movement after fresh snowfall. These areas have recorded 6 to 12 inches of snow.

Snowfall was also witnessed in Doodhpathri in Budgam in central Kashmir and some areas of Kulgam, Peer Ki Gali, and Sinthan Top in south Kashmir had a good amount of snow. Snowfall forced authorities to close vehicular traffic on Bandipora-Gurez Road, Mughal Road, and Anantnag-Kishtwar Road due to slippery roads.

A meteorological department official said that in the last 24 hours till 0830 hours this morning, Srinagar received 17.5mm of rain, Qazigund 12.0mm, Pahalgam 6.4mm, Kupwara 29.8, Kokernag 5.8mm, Gulmarg 22.2mm (also 10.4 cm of snow), Jammu 42.0mm, Banihal 21.4mm, Batote 17.2mm, Bhaderwah 3.6mm, Katra 33.4mm, and Kathua 0.0mm. There are reports of snowfall at Sadhana Top, Phirkhiyan Gali Keran and Machil Kupwara as well as Bandipora district’s Razdan Top.

The MeT office has forecast “widespread rain in plains and snowfall over higher reaches till afternoon. The Weather office said, there will be a “gradual decrease in precipitation from late afternoon onwards.” Then till 17th November, the weather is going to be mainly dry, and days will be warmer”.