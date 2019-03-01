Restrictions imposed in parts of Srinagar after Centre imposes ban on Jamaat-e-Islami (J-K)

Srinagar: Authorities on Friday imposed restrictions in parts of the city here as a precautionary measure in view of apprehensions of law and order after the Centre banned Jamaat-e-Islami Jammu and Kashmir for five years.

Restrictions have been imposed in five police stations of Srinagar, a police official said.

He said the curbs under section 144 CrPc were imposed in police station areas of Nowhatta, Khanyar, Rainawari, MR Gunj and Safakadal of the city.

The official said the restrictions were imposed as a precautionary measure to maintain law and order and to avoid any untoward incident as there were apprehensions of breach of peace in view of the Centre's decision to ban Jamaat-e-Islami, days after scores of its leaders and activists were detained in a massive crackdown by the police.

The Centre Thursday banned the Jamat-e-Islami Jammu and Kashmir for five years under anti-terror law on grounds that it was "in close touch" with militant outfits and is expected to "escalate secessionist movement" in the state.

A notification, banning the group under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, was issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs after a high-level meeting on security, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Following the ban, security forces have been deployed in strength at sensitive areas of the valley to avoid any untoward incident, the official said.

The authorities have also put moderate Hurriyat Conference chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq under house arrest.

Meanwhile, mobile Internet speed has been throttled across Kashmir as a precautionary measure, he added.