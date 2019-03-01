हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Jammu and Kashmir

Restrictions imposed in parts of Srinagar after Centre imposes ban on Jamaat-e-Islami (J-K)

Restrictions have been imposed in five police stations of Srinagar, a police official said.

Restrictions imposed in parts of Srinagar after Centre imposes ban on Jamaat-e-Islami (J-K)
File photo

Srinagar: Authorities on Friday imposed restrictions in parts of the city here as a precautionary measure in view of apprehensions of law and order after the Centre banned Jamaat-e-Islami Jammu and Kashmir for five years.

Restrictions have been imposed in five police stations of Srinagar, a police official said.

He said the curbs under section 144 CrPc were imposed in police station areas of Nowhatta, Khanyar, Rainawari, MR Gunj and Safakadal of the city.

The official said the restrictions were imposed as a precautionary measure to maintain law and order and to avoid any untoward incident as there were apprehensions of breach of peace in view of the Centre's decision to ban Jamaat-e-Islami, days after scores of its leaders and activists were detained in a massive crackdown by the police.

The Centre Thursday banned the Jamat-e-Islami Jammu and Kashmir for five years under anti-terror law on grounds that it was "in close touch" with militant outfits and is expected to "escalate secessionist movement" in the state.

A notification, banning the group under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, was issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs after a high-level meeting on security, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Following the ban, security forces have been deployed in strength at sensitive areas of the valley to avoid any untoward incident, the official said.

The authorities have also put moderate Hurriyat Conference chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq under house arrest.

Meanwhile, mobile Internet speed has been throttled across Kashmir as a precautionary measure, he added.

Tags:
Jammu and KashmirSrinagarSrinagar restrictionsJamaat-e-IslamiSeparatistSection 144
Next
Story

6 Jamaat-e-Islami activists detained during raids in Tral villages in J&K's Pulwama

Must Watch

PT27M17S

Pakistan admits Masood Azhar is in the country, but says 'he's very unwell'