Terrorists shoot at man in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag

Srinagar: Terrorists shot at and injured a man in the Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday (June 18), police said. The incident took place in Hasanpora Arwani area of Bijbehara in the south Kashmir district, a police official told PTI. The injured has been shifted to a hospital, the official added.
He said that further details are awaited.
Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.