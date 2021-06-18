हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Jammu and Kashmir

Terrorists shoot at man in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag

The incident took place in Hasanpora Arwani area of Bijbehara in the south Kashmir district, a police official said adding that the injured has been shifted to a hospital and is receiving medical treatment. 

Terrorists shoot at man in Jammu and Kashmir&#039;s Anantnag
File Photo (Indian Army: PTI)

Srinagar: Terrorists shot at and injured a man in the Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday (June 18), police said. The incident took place in Hasanpora Arwani area of Bijbehara in the south Kashmir district, a police official told PTI. The injured has been shifted to a hospital, the official added.

He said that further details are awaited. 

Tags:
Jammu and KashmirAnantnagTerrorismJ&K police
