SRINAGAR: Two individuals were shot dead by the security forces in the Keran Sector and a huge quantity of arms and ammunition were recovered from them. According to the J&K Police, both individuals had come to receive a cache of arms and narcotics and to facilitate the infiltration of terrorists.

The two individuals were shot dead by the armed forces near the fence at the general area of India Gate-Bichu in the Keran sector of North Kashmir's Kupwara district.

In a statement, the police said, “as reported by Army at approximately 0015hrs, on 28th June some suspicious movement was observed close to the fence in general area India Gate – Bichu in the Keran sector of Kupwara by own fence patrol party. The suspected movement was challenged by Army’s patrol party. On being challenged, fire was drawn on own party from the fence side which was retaliated.”

“During the search, two individuals were found dead close to the fence in possession and 04 AK rifles, 08 Magazines and 02 packets of narcotics, while 02 more AK rifles along with magazines and 04 grenades were found on the other side of the fence.’’

The statement further stated that it is believed that both the individuals identified, as Majid Chechi & Samsudin Beigh, had come to receive a cache of arms and narcotics and to facilitate infiltration of terrorists in the general area of Rauta Nar at the fence.

The war-like store has been recovered in the operation which includes AK 47 & 56 rifles - 05, AK rifle Short gun – 01, Magazines-15, 7.62mm API rounds – 128 rounds, 7.62mm Ball rounds - 177 rounds, Grenades- 04, and Narcotics - 2 packets.