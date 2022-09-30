Two terrorists killed in Baramulla encounter in J&K, search operation underway

SRINAGAR: In a major breakthrough, the security forces on Friday managed to kill two terrorists in an encounter at Yedipora village of Pattan area in the Baramulla district in North Kashmir. Sharing more details, ADGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar said, “01 more terrorist killed (Total 02). Both the local terrorists linked with proscribed terror outfit JeM. Search operation in progress.”

A senior police officer while confirming the killing of terrorists said their identity is being ascertained however searches in the area are still on.

Earlier a joint team of Police, army and CRPF launched a cordon and search operation in the area after having input about the presence of terrorists in the area. A police officer said, “As the joint team of forces cordoned the suspected spot, the hiding terrorists fired which was retaliated and an encounter started. In the anti-terrorist operation, terrorists managed to escape from the cordon,’’ a police officer said.

There was a lull after a gunfight broke out been terrorists and security forces in the wee hours in Chitragam village in the Shopian district of South Kashmir.

A top police officer said, “after a brief exchange of fire took place between terrorists and security forces in wee hours today. Terrorists might have escaped from the encounter site taking advantage of darkness, however, we are not taking any chance as a cordon and search operation will continue in the area to trace fleeing militants.”

The security forces have managed to kill 158 terrorists till now this year since January and out of those killed, 41 terrorists were Pakistani. 20 security personnel and 21 civilians have lost their lives.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir police with other central paramilitary forces have also managed to arrest 74 active terrorists mostly hybrid terrorists this year since January and have arrested 208 terrorist supporters in Kashmir.