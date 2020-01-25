Two terrorists killed in J&K's Awantipora, operation still underway

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
The dead bodies of the slain terrorists are yet to be recovered and the encounter is still underway.

SRINAGAR: Two terrorists, believed to be associated with Pakistan-backed terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad, were killed in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Awantipora on Saturday. According to reports, one of two terrorists killed in the encounter is believed to be a top JeM commander.

Earlier reports claimed that a top JeM commander and two other terrorists were suspected to be trapped following the encounter with security forces in Awantipora in Pulwama district.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police and security personnel are involved in the joint operation.

On Friday, terrorists lobbed a grenade in Noorbagh area of Srinagar, officials said.

awantipora encounterJammu and KashmirJeM terroristsPulwama
