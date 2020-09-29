हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Mehbooba Mufti

Will ex-J&K CM Mehbooba Mufti’s detention under PSA be revoked? SC to decide today

The Supreme Court will on Tuesday (September 29, 2020) take up a petition seeking the release of former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti.

Will ex-J&amp;K CM Mehbooba Mufti’s detention under PSA be revoked? SC to decide today

New Delhi: The Supreme Court will on Tuesday (September 29, 2020) take up a petition seeking the release of former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti.

The plea has been filed by Mufti`s daughter Iltija Mufti.

It may be noted that the Centre had extended PDP chief Mufti`s detention under Public Safety Act (PSA) by three months in July.

The PDP president was arrested on the eve of the abrogation of Article 370 which removed Jammu and Kashmir's special status and bifurcated it into two Union Territories on August 5 last year.

Her daughter Iltija, in her plea, has stated that the dossier for detention are "stale, vague and that they suffer from non-application of mind, malice in law and that they violate the provisions of Section 8(3)(b) of the PSA".

"The detention order based on stale grounds have become staler even more since the petition was filed and the respondent administration has continued to act with total non-application of mind and the malice in law has only been reinforced and aggravated in confirming and extending the order of detention for further periods," the plea stated.

Live TV

Mufti and many other leaders of Kashmir, including Farooq Abdullah, were put in detention following the abrogation of Article 370 of the Indian Constitution that accorded special status to the erstwhile state.

Earlier, the former J&K CM`s detention was extended on May 5 for three months.

Farooq, and son Omar Abdullah, were released from detention in March. 

Tags:
Mehbooba MuftiPSASupreme CourtPDPJammu and KashmirPublic Safety Act
Next
Story

Vaishno Devi: You can get prasad delivered at doorsteps, book puja online

  • 61,45,291Confirmed
  • 96,318Deaths

Full coverage

  • 2,32,60,775Confirmed
  • 8,05,765Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT1M3S

From First October, Tripura will open its doors for tourists