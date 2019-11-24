Jharkhand: Congress releases election manifesto, unemployment allowance, Jobs, anti-lynching law among key poll promises

New Delhi: The Congress party on Sunday (November 24) released its manifesto for the upcoming Jharkhand Assembly election which will be held in five phases. The manifesto was issued by Congress Jharkhand election in-charge RPN Singh and along with other top leaders of the state.

Here are some of the key poll promises announced in the manifesto:

Unemployment allowance for youth

Filing up pending vacancies on government posts within six months

Regulations on contract laborers

Loan waiver of up to Rs 2 lakh for farmers

Door-to-door service for government documents

Reduction of domestic power unit charge

To bring parallel fees of private schools

Metro train in Ranchi, Jamshedpur and Dhanbad

Reducing VAT on petrol and diesel

Introduction of women helpline, launch of women recruitment drive

Freeride to women in government buses

Free bicycle for school going girls

Free bicycle to families with income less than Rs 10,000

Ending inspector raj in the state

Upholding the provisions of SPT Act

Restart schools which were shut down in last few years

Bringing strict laws on mob-lynching

Rehabilitation facility for victims

Proposal of Sarna code; separate religious code for people of Sarna caste till 2021

BPL, APL cardholders to get 35 kg of grains instead of 25 kg

Have a Gram Sabha every month

Amendment of CNT Act laws

Voting in Jharkhand will start on November 30 and conclude on December 20.

Counting of votes will be held on December 23. In 2014, the BJP won 35 seats and formed the government with the support of All Jharkhand Students' Union (AJSU), which has now snapped its ties with the party.

Ranchi: Congress releases its manifesto for the upcoming #JharkhandAssemblyPolls pic.twitter.com/mCcDzqtESJ — ANI (@ANI) November 24, 2019

Jharkhand Mukri Morcha (JMM) finished second in the tally with 17 seats while the Congress was decimated to just six Assembly seats. The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), the Congress and Lalu Prasad Yadav's Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) had recently announced a pre-poll tie-up for the state, with former Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren as the alliance's CM candidate.

This year, the Congress is contesting on 31 out of 81 seats in the Jharkhand Assembly, while the RJD will contest on 7 seats. JMM, which has got the major chunks, will contest on the remaining 43 seats in the state.