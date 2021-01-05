JAC Board Exams 2021: Jharkhand Board releases date sheet for class 10, 12

New Delhi: The Jharkhand Academic Council has announced the 10th and 12th examination dates. The JAC 10th and 12th Board Exams will begin in the month of March. JAC Chairman Arvind Singh has announced the exam dates.

The Jharkhand Board's 10th-12th examinations (JAC Board 10 12 Exam Date 2021) will start from 9 March 2021 and will run till 26 March 2021. The students will be provided with the date sheet on the Jharkhand Academic Council website.

The upcoming board examination will be conducted keeping in mind all the essential safety guidelines regarding Coronavirus. Although no guideline has been released for the examination yet, the guidelines are expected to be released soon. Last year, these examinations started in February but this year the exam has been delayed due to global pandemic of COVID-19.

The physical classes have already started for the board students in the state from December 21, 2020. Children who can not attend these lectures can attend online classes.

Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) President Arvind Prasad Singh has directed all the chief of the examination centres to get the centres ready as soon as possible. Apart from this, CCTV cameras are getting installed at all the examination centres.

Last year, about 3.8 lakh students participated in the 10th and 2.4 lakh students in the 12th. The results were announced in July 2020. It is important to note that this time, examinations will be taken only under 60 per cent syllabus and candidates are also being prepared according to it.