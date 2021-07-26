Anganwadi Recruitment 2021: Vacancies for 5th and 9th pass candidates, No exam required, know important details

The Women and Child Development, Kalaburagi, has invited applications for recruitment to the posts of Anganwadi and Helper. Interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website of Anganwadi at anganwadirecruit.kar.nic.in and apply soon. The last date to apply for Anganwadi Recruitment 2021 is July 31, 2021.

Candidates can apply for Anganwadi Recruitment 2021 by clicking on this DIRECT link. Candidates are requested to go through the official notification of Anganwadi Recruitment 2021 through this link https://anganwadirecruit.kar.nic.in/. It must be noted that a total of 331 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment drive.

Important Dates for Anganwadi Recruitment 2021

Start date to apply online: July 1, 2021

Last date to apply online: July 31, 2021

Anganwadi Recruitment 2021: Vacancy Details

Anganwadi and Helper – 331

Anganwadi Recruitment 2021: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates should be minimum 4th class passed and maximum 9th class passed from a recognized board.

Anganwadi Recruitment 2021: Age Limit

Candidates’ age limit should be between 18 to 35 years (Age relaxation will be given to reserved category candidates as per government norms).

Anganwadi Recruitment 2021: Selection Criteria

Candidates will be selected on the basis of merit.