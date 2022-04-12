Indian Army Recruitment 2022: The Indian Army has announced 55 vacancies and has sought applications from interested candidates.

Applications have been invited from unmarried male and unmarried female candidates (including Wards of Battle Casualties of Indian Army Personnel), for the grant of Short Service Commission in the Indian Army.

Detailed notification is available on the Indian Army's official website at joinindianarmy.nic.in.

Indian Army Recruitment 2022: Vacancy details

NCC Men: 50 (45 for General Category and 05 for Wards of Battle Casualties of Indian Army personnel only).

NCC Women: 05 (04 for General Category and 01 for Wards of Battle Casualties of Indian Army personnel only).

Army Recruitment 2022: Age limit

For National Cadet Corps (NCC) candidates (including wards of Battle Casualties) 19 to 25 years as on 01 July 2022.

Indian Army Jobs: How to apply

Interested candidates need to apply ONLINE at www.joinindianarmy.nic.in.

Indian Army Jobs: Last date

Interested candidates can apply till 3 PM (April 13).

Candidates are advised to keep checking the Indian Army's official website for the latest updates.

