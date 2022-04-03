BARC Recruitment 2022: Apply for 260 trainee posts at barc.gov.in, details here

New Delhi: The Bhabha Atomic Research Centre, BARC (2022) recruitment notification has been released on its official website. BARC Mumbai has invited applications for the posts of
Interested candidates can get the details for the application and apply on the official website — barc.gov.in. The last date to apply for the vacancies is April 30, 2022. Scroll down for more details.
BARC 2022 Recruitment: Important Dates
Commencement of online application: April 1
Last date for online application: April 30
BARC 2022 Recruitment: Vacancy details
Stipendary Trainee Category - 1
Chemical: 08 posts
Chemistry: 02 posts
Civil: 05 posts
Electrical: 13 posts
Electronics: 04 posts
Instrumentation: 07 posts
Mechanical: 32 posts
Stipendary Trainee Category - 2
A/C Mechanic: 15 posts
Electrician: 25 posts
Electronic Mechanic: 18 posts
Fitter: 66 posts
Instrument Mechanic: 13 posts
Machinist: 11 posts
Turner: 04 posts
Welder: 03 posts
Draftsman (Mechanical): 02 posts
Laboratory Assistant: 04 posts
Plant Operator: 28 posts
BARC 2022 Recruitment: Eligibility
For Stipendiary Trainee Category-I Chemistry: Minimum 60% marks in B.Sc. (Chemistry as principal and Physics and Mathematics as subsidiary subjects.
For Stipendiary Trainee Category-I Electronic Mechanic: Diploma in Electronics/Electronics& Instrumentation / Electronics & Communication Engineering.
BARC 2022 Recruitment: Age-limit
For both the categories, the minimum age limit is 18 years while the upper age limit is 24 years for Category 1 and 22 years for Category 2 posts.
BARC 2022 Recruitment: Salary
Salary varies from post to post. Check the official notification for the details here.