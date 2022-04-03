BARC Recruitment 2022: Apply for 260 trainee posts at barc.gov.in, details here

New Delhi: The Bhabha Atomic Research Centre, BARC (2022) recruitment notification has been released on its official website. BARC Mumbai has invited applications for the posts of

Interested candidates can get the details for the application and apply on the official website — barc.gov.in. The last date to apply for the vacancies is April 30, 2022. Scroll down for more details.

BARC 2022 Recruitment: Important Dates

Commencement of online application: April 1

Last date for online application: April 30

BARC 2022 Recruitment: Vacancy details

Stipendary Trainee Category - 1

Chemical: 08 posts

Chemistry: 02 posts

Civil: 05 posts

Electrical: 13 posts

Electronics: 04 posts

Instrumentation: 07 posts

Mechanical: 32 posts

Stipendary Trainee Category - 2

A/C Mechanic: 15 posts

Electrician: 25 posts

Electronic Mechanic: 18 posts

Fitter: 66 posts

Instrument Mechanic: 13 posts

Machinist: 11 posts

Turner: 04 posts

Welder: 03 posts

Draftsman (Mechanical): 02 posts

Laboratory Assistant: 04 posts

Plant Operator: 28 posts

BARC 2022 Recruitment: Eligibility

For Stipendiary Trainee Category-I Chemistry: Minimum 60% marks in B.Sc. (Chemistry as principal and Physics and Mathematics as subsidiary subjects.

For Stipendiary Trainee Category-I Electronic Mechanic: Diploma in Electronics/Electronics& Instrumentation / Electronics & Communication Engineering.

BARC 2022 Recruitment: Age-limit

For both the categories, the minimum age limit is 18 years while the upper age limit is 24 years for Category 1 and 22 years for Category 2 posts.

BARC 2022 Recruitment: Salary

Salary varies from post to post. Check the official notification for the details here.

