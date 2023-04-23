BARC Recruitment 2023: Official Notification For Over 4300 Vacancies Out On barc.gov.in, Check Details

BARC Recruitmnt 2023: Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) has released a notification to fill over 4300 vacancies in the organisation. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for various posts from April 24 to May 22, 2023 on the official website- barconlineexam.com.

BARC Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

BACR is conducting a recruitment drive to fill up posts of Training Scheme (Stipendiary Trainee), Technical Officer/C, Scientific Assistant/B and Technician/B.

A total of 4374 vacancies are available of which 2946 vacancies are for Training Scheme (Stipendiary Trainee) Category 1, 1216 for Training Scheme (Stipendiary Trainee) Category 2, 181 for Technical Officer Posts, 24 for Technician and 7 for Scientific Assistant Posts.

BARC Recruitment 2023 Educational Qualification:

The educational qualifications for various posts are as follows

Category-I Stipendiary Trainee - Candidates applying for the Category-I Stipendiary Trainee in the relevant disciplines must have educational/technical qualifications from a recognized University / Board of Technical Education of Central or State Government. The diploma should be 3 years after SSC or 2 years after HSC / ITI / B.Sc. Candidates undergoing/completed M.Sc. Integrated course and applying for Post Code No.TR-01 to TR-06 shall produce B.Sc. degree Certificate.

Category-II Stipendiary Trainee - SSC (with Science and Maths) with a minimum 60% marks in aggregate PLUS Trade Certificate in respective trade. Or HSC with Physics, Chemistry and Maths with minimum 60% marks in aggregate or HSC with Physics, Chemistry, Maths and Biology with minimum 60% marks in aggregate or HSC (Science) with minimum 60% marks in aggregate Plus 2 years Diploma recognized by Dental Council of India.

Technical Officer - M.Sc., M.Lib., B.E. / B.Tech. from a recognized University.

Scientific Assistant - B.Sc.(Food Technology/ Home Science / Nutrition)

Technician - SSC PLUS Second Class Boiler Attendant’s Certificate

BARC Recruitment 2023: Age limit

The lower and upper age limit for various posts for the candidates applying for BARC recruitment 2023 is as follows

Technical Officer - 18 to 35 years

Scientific Assistant - 18 to 30 years

Technician - 18 to 25 years

Category I – Stipendiary Trainee - 19 to 24 years

Category II – Stipendiary Trainee - 18 to 22 years

BARC Recruitment 2023: Selection Procedure

Technical Officer - Selection will be on the basis of performance in interview.

Scientific Assistant/B and Category-I Stipendiary Trainee - Candidates will be required to appear for an online exam followed by interview.

Technician/B and Category-II Stipendiary Trainee - The Selection Process consists of tests in three stages – Preliminary Test, – Advanced Test and Skill Test.

BARC Recruitment 2023: Application Fee