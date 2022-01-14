हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Bharat Electronics Limited

BEL Recruitment 2022: Last day to apply for Trainee Engineer posts on bel-india.in, details here

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of BEL on bel-india.in. 

BEL Recruitment 2022: Last day to apply for Trainee Engineer posts on bel-india.in, details here

New Delhi: Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) has invited applications from eligible candidates for Trainee Engineer posts in the organisation. BEL has issued notifications to fill up 8 posts in the organization. 

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of BEL on bel-india.in. The last date to apply for the posts is January 15, 2022. 

BEL Recruitment 2022: Eligibility criteria 

The candidate should have completed a full time BE/B.Tech course from reputed Institute/University in the following Engineering disciplines –Electronics/ Electronics & Communication/ E&T/ Telecommunication 55% aggregate marks in all semesters in the indicated qualification for General, OBC and EWS candidates and Pass Class for SC and PWD candidates. 

BEL Recruitment 2022: Age limit

The candidate must be above 28 years of age. 

BEL Recruitment 2022: Selection process

The selection process comprises aggregate marks, relevant post-qualification experience and interview for shortlisted candidates. Candidates will be shortlisted in the order of merit based on marks obtained as indicated above in the ratio of 1:5. Only those candidates shortlisted will be called for the virtual interview.

Detailed Notification of BEL Recruitment 2022

BEL Recruitment 2022: Application fees

Candidates will have to pay Rs 200 as application fees. It may be noted that candidates belonging to PWD and SC categories are exempted from payment of application fee.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Bharat Electronics LimitedBharat Electronics Limited RecruitmentBEL recruitmentBEL recruitment 2021JobsJobs 2021
Next
Story

Ministry of Defence Recruitment 2022: Hurry up! Two days left to apply for 97 vacancies, details here

Must Watch

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal meets farmers in Chamkaur Sahib, Punjab
PT2M5S

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal meets farmers in Chamkaur Sahib, Punjab