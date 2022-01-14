BEL Recruitment 2022: Last day to apply for Trainee Engineer posts on bel-india.in, details here

New Delhi: Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) has invited applications from eligible candidates for Trainee Engineer posts in the organisation. BEL has issued notifications to fill up 8 posts in the organization.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of BEL on bel-india.in. The last date to apply for the posts is January 15, 2022.

BEL Recruitment 2022: Eligibility criteria

The candidate should have completed a full time BE/B.Tech course from reputed Institute/University in the following Engineering disciplines –Electronics/ Electronics & Communication/ E&T/ Telecommunication 55% aggregate marks in all semesters in the indicated qualification for General, OBC and EWS candidates and Pass Class for SC and PWD candidates.

BEL Recruitment 2022: Age limit

The candidate must be above 28 years of age.

BEL Recruitment 2022: Selection process

The selection process comprises aggregate marks, relevant post-qualification experience and interview for shortlisted candidates. Candidates will be shortlisted in the order of merit based on marks obtained as indicated above in the ratio of 1:5. Only those candidates shortlisted will be called for the virtual interview.

Detailed Notification of BEL Recruitment 2022

BEL Recruitment 2022: Application fees

Candidates will have to pay Rs 200 as application fees. It may be noted that candidates belonging to PWD and SC categories are exempted from payment of application fee.

