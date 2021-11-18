BHEL Recruitment 2021: Various vacancies announced for Young Professionals at bhel.com, salary up to Rs 80,000, check details here

New Delhi: The Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) has issued notification for recruitment of several vacancies for 'Young Professionals'. The company is looking to hire individuals in the area of Corporate Strategy Management group at its Corporate Office.

BHEL has invited applications from interested candidates for the various positions. The candidates need to note that the positions will be based in New Delhi. The last date of receipt of the complete application with necessary attachments is November 30, 2021.

The manufacturing enterprise informed that the period of engagement will be for one year which can be further extended by a period of one year at a time or till the completion of the assignment (whichever is earlier). However, the maximum tenure shall be limited to three years.

BHEL Recruitment 2021: Vacancies details

BHEL has invited applications for up to 10 posts of Young Professionals.

BHEL Recruitment 2021: Age limit

The interested applicant should not be more than 30 years as on November 01, 2021.

BHEL Recruitment 2021: Job description

Candidates who wish to apply need to note that they will assist Corporate Strategy Management Group in supporting business incubation efforts by providing inputs regarding necessary study/research in new technological areas, latest development taking place in advanced countries, feasible technologies for BHEL, policy advocacy, roadmaps and implementation plans including milestones, resource requirement and responsibilities for following areas:

Hydrogen Economics

Additive manufacturing

Upstream Solar value chain

Energy storage

Coal to Methanol

Carbon capture

BHEL Recruitment 2021: Salary details

The Young Professionals will be paid a consolidated fee of Rs 80,000 per month and in addition to the monthly consolidated fee.

BHEL Recruitment 2021: Educational qualification

Candidate should have a Post Graduate Degree or 2-year Post Graduate Diploma in Management. Engineering graduates from reputed institutions will get preference.

It may be noted that the Post-Graduate Degree/Diploma should be attained from any of the IIMs or top 50 Management Institutes as per rankings released by MHRD under National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF), with a minimum 70% aggregate or CGPA of 7.0 out of 10.

BHEL Recruitment 2021: Experience required

The applicant should have a minimum of two years of work experience (as on November 01, 2021), which can be either prior or post to attaining a PG degree or a two-year PG Diploma in management.

