BPSC Revised Exam Schedule 2023 For Assistant Curator And Other Posts Out On bpsc.bih.nic.in, Direct Link To Download PDF Here

BPSC Assistant Curator Revised Schedule 2023 is now available on the official website- bpsc.bih.nic.in, scroll down for the direct link to download the revised exam schedule.

Mar 17, 2023

BPSC Exam Revised Schedule: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released a revised exam schedule for the post of Assistant Curator/Research & Publication Officer/ Assistant Director. Candidates who have applied for these posts can check and download the revised BPSC exam 2023 schedule from the official website- bpsc.bih.nic.in. Candidates can download the BPSC exam schedule from the official website following the simple steps given here or through the direct link given below.

Here's How To Download BPSC Assistant Curator Revised Schedule 2023 

Step 1: Visit the official website of BPSC-  bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage click on the link that reads- "Revised Examination Program: Assistant Curator/Research & Publication Officer/ Assistant Director Written (Objective) Competitive Examination. (Advt. No. 65/2020)"

BPSC Assistant Curator Revised Schedule 203 Direct Link

Step 3: PSC Assistant Curator Revised Schedule 2023  will appear on the screen, download it

Step 4: Save BPSC Revised Exam Schedule 2023 for future reference

BPSC Assistant Curator 2023 Exam Date

As per the official notice released by the commission, the written exam for the post of Assistant Curator/Research & Publication Officer/ Assistant Director is scheduled to be conducted on 25 March 2023. BPSC exam for Paper I will be held in the first shift from 11.00 to 12 P.M. and Paper II will be held from 1.00 pm to 02. 00 pm in the second shift.

BPSC Assistant Curator Admit Card 2023

The Commission will upload the Admit card for the written exam for the above post one week before the date of examination on its official website. Candidates can download their Admit Card after providing login credentials to the link on the home page.

 

