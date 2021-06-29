BSF Recruitment 2021: Apply for Air Wing, Para Medical and Veterinary staff, check last date and other details

New Delhi: As part of its recruitment drive 2021, the Border Security Force (BSF) has released vacancies in Group 'B' and Group 'C' combatised (non gazetted) posts.

It has invited online applications from interested male and female Indian candidates for filling up the vacancies in Air Wing, Para Medical and Veterinary staff.

Name of posts and number of vacancies:

PARA MEDICAL STAFF:

SI (Staff Nurse) Non Gazetted (Group-B Post) : 37 vacancies

ASI (Operation Theatre Technician) (Group-C Post) : 01 vacancy

ASI (Laboratory Technician) (Group-C Post) : 28 vacancies

CT (Ward Boy/Ward Girl/ Aya)(Group-C Post) : 09 vacancies

VETERINARY STAFF:

HC (Veterinary) (Group-C Post) : 20 vacancies

Constable (Kennelman) (Group-C Post) : 15 vacancies

AIR WING:

Assistant Aircraft Mechanic (Assistant Sub Inspector): 49 vacancies

Assistant Radio Mechanic (Assistant Sub-Inspector): 08 vacancies

Constable (Storeman): 08 vacancies

Where to apply:

Interested candidates are required to apply online through BSF's official website at https://bsf.gov.in. Applicants are first required to go to the BSF website and register themselves by filling a one-time profile or required to fill their complete information step by step. They are then required to upload the images of recent photograph, signature and thumb impression.

- Size of the photograph (passport size) (Max size–50 KB)

- Size of the signature (Max size–50 KB)

- Size of the Thumb Impression (Max size–50 KB)

- Other supportive document (Max size–50 KB)

The last date of submission of online forms is July 26, 2021.

Click here to check eligibility, age, salary and other details of Para Medical and Veterinary Staff posts

Click here to check eligibility, age, salary and other details of Air Wing posts

Click here for direct link to apply