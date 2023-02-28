Central Bank of India Recruitment 2023: Bumper Vacancies! Apply for Various Managerial Posts On centralbankofindia.co.in, Direct Link Here

Central Bank of India Recruitment 2023: The Central Bank of India has released applications for various managerial posts in the organisation. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for over 140 posts online through the official site of the Central Bank of India at centralbankofindia.co.in. Candidates must note that the registration process for the Central Bank of India Recruitment will end on March 15, 2023.

Central Bank of India Recruitment 2023 Important Dates

Commencement of Online Application process: Feb 28

Last date to apply for Central Bank of India Recruitment 2023: March 15

Central Bank of India Vacancy Details

The Central Bank of India is conducting the recruitment drive to fill up 147 vacancies in the organisation.

CM - IT (Technical): 13 posts

SM - IT (Technical): 36 posts

Man - IT (Technical): 75 posts

AM - IT (Technical): 12 posts

CM (Functional): 5 posts

SM (Functional): 6 posts

Central Bank of India Recruitment 2023 Eligibility Criteria

Candidates willing to apply for various managerial posts in the Central Bank of India can check different eligibility criteria like educational qualification, age limit, experience, etc through the detailed notification given here.

Central Bank of India Recruitment 2023 Selection Process

Candidates will be selected through a series of tests which will comprise of online written test and/or coding test and /or personal interview and/or any other mode which the Bank may decide. Shortlisted candidates will be subsequently called for an interview.

Application Fees

The application fee for all candidates is Rs 1000. However, Schedule Caste/Schedule Tribe/PWBD candidates/ Women candidates are exempted from payment of application fees.