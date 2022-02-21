हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
CISF

CISF Recruitment 2022: Over 1,100 vacancies released at cisfrectt.in - Check details here

CISF Recruitment 2022: Over 1,100 vacancies released at cisfrectt.in - Check details here
Representational Image

CISF Recruitment 2022: The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has announced over 1,110 vacancies and has invited applications from interested candidates. 

According to a notification released on the official website of CISF at https://www.cisfrectt.in, applications have been invited for "Constable-Fire (Male)".

CISF Recruitment 2022: Number of vacancies

A total of 1,149 vacancies have been announced (General - 489, EWS - 113, SC - 161, ST - 137 and OBC - 249). 

CISF Recruitment 2022: Educational qualification

The candidates must have passed 12th Class or equivalent qualification from a recognized Board/University with science subject.

CISF Recruitment 2022: Age limit

The candidates must be between 18-23 years as on March 4, 2022.

CISF Recruitment 2022: Pay scale

Pay Level-3 (Rs 21,700- Rs 69,100).

CISF Recruitment 2022: How to apply

The applications need to be submitted ONLINE at the official website of CISF (www.cisfrectt.in).

CISF Recruitment 2022: Application fee

The application fee is Rs. 100. Candidates belonging to SC, ST and ESM are exempted.

CISF Recruitment 2022: Last date

The applications need to be submitted by March 4 (5:00 PM).

Sarkari naukri: Check CISF Recruitment 2022 notification

The candidates are advised to regularly visit the official website of CISF (www.cisfrectt.in) for the latest updates on the examination.

