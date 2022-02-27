CTET Result 2022: CBSE to release results at ctet.nic.in - Know how to check scorecard

CTET Result 2022: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to release the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) December 2021 results soon.

According to the CTET December 2021 schedule available on the official website at https://ctet.nic.in, the results were scheduled to be declared on February 15. However, thousands of students are still waiting for their CTET Results.

As per various media reports, the results are likely to be released in the coming week.

The Test was held in a Computer Based Test or CBT mode between December 16, 2021, and January 21, 2022, and was conducted in 20 languages across various cities in India.

ALSO READ | CID, Mr Bean, Skelton MEMES rock Twitter as CTET results delayed

Once released, CTET December 2021 candidates can follow the steps given below to check their results:

CTET results 2022: How to check scorecard?

Once CTET December 2021 results are released, candidates need to visit the official website of CTET at https://ctet.nic.in.

On the homepage, candidates need to click on the " CTET December 2021 Result " link option.

" link option. Candidates will be redirected to a new page where they need to enter their roll numbers.

Candidates' CTET December 2021 Results will be displayed on their screens.

Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official website of CTET at https://ctet.nic.in for the latest updates.

Live TV