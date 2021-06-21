DRDO Apprentice Recruitment 2021: Apply for several vacancies at drdo.gov.in, check details

New Delhi: Defense Laboratory, Jodhpur Defense Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has released notification for recruitment to the post of apprentices for one year for 2021-22.

Eligible and interested candidates can check the notification at DRDO’s official website- drdo.gov.in. Over 7 vacancies will be filled from this recruitment drive.

Candidates who want to apply for the post need to register their names at https://apprenticeshipindia.org and share copies of the application form along with the required documents and certificates in pdf format. The documents need to be sent at- director@dl.drdo.in

The candidates need to note that the last date for the submission of the application is July 4, 2021.

Here’s rest of the details:

Monthly stipend for B.Sc -Computer Science and B.Sc - PCM ₹9000. Monthly stipend for the Diploma-Electrical Engineer and Diploma-Mechanical Engineer ₹8000.

Candidates will be selected on the basis of merit (percentage of marks of the qualifying examination) and they will be informed through an offer letter.

Candidates can log on to https://www.drdo.gov.in for more details or in case of queries.

