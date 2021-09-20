DRDO Recruitment 2021: DIAT, CAIR, DIPAS invite applications for Research Associates, Junior Research Fellowships, check last date and other important details

DRDO Recruitment 2021: The Defence Institute Of Advanced Technology (DIAT), the Defence Institute of Physiology and Allied Sciences (DIPAS) and the Centre for Artificial Intelligence & Robotics (CAIR) have invited applications various Research Associates and Junior Research Fellowships posts.

Check all the details below.

DRDO DIAT Recruitment 2021:

Number of vacancies: 01

Age limit: Not to exceed 28 years as on September 26, 2021

Date of the interview: September 28, 2021.

A brief bio-data duly signed, Application form, Proof of Date of Birth, ME/MTech mark sheets and degree certificate may be sent to thangaraju@diat.ac.in in PDF form as a single file, with a subject titled "Application for JRF" before September 26.

DRDO DIPAS Recruitment 2021:

Number of vacancies: 02

Age limit: The upper age limit is 35 years as on the date of the interview.

Date of walk-in interview: October 05, 2021.

Interested candidates can send their duly completed application as per the format given in the advertisement by email to hrddipas@gmail.com and appear for walk-in-interview at 1000 hours on October 05.

DRDO CAIR Recruitment 2021:

Number of vacancies: JRF - Mathematics -- 01 and JRF - Computer Science -- 01

Age limit: JRF - Mathematics and Computer Science -- The upper age limit is a maximum of 28 years as on the closing date of receipt of applications.

Date of walk-in interview: JRF - Mathematics - October 18, 2021, and JRF - Computer Science - October 19, 2021

Interested candidates are advised to send duly filled application by e-mail prior to walk-in-interview to jrfcair2021@gmail.com. The last date for receipt of application forms by e-mail is October 8 (5:00 PM). The subject field of the mail must contain “Application for JRF as per the Advertisement No: CAIR/SSD/72402/01”.

All the other details regarding the vacancies are available at DRDO's official website at drdo.gov.in.