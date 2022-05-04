New Delhi: NTPC Limited has invited applications for various Executive posts on a fixed term basis for 3 years. Candidates can apply on the official website at careers.ntpc.co.in for the desired post on or before May 13, 2022.

The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 15 vacancies in NTPC.

NTPC Recruitment 2022: Vacancy details

Executive (Solar PV) 5 posts

Executive (Data Analyst) 1 post

Executive (Land Acquisition/Rehabilitation & Resettlement) 9 posts



NTPC Recruitment 2022: Selection process

Candidates will be selected on the basis of Written Exam/Interview.

NTPC Recruitment 2022: Remunerations

Executive (Solar PV) Rs 1,00,000 per month

Executive (Data Analyst) Rs 1,00,000 per month

Executive (LA/R&R) Rs 90,000 per month

NTPC Recruitment 2022: Application fees

Candidates from General/ EWS/OBC categories will have to pay a non-refundable registration fee of Rs 300. No fees are required to be paid by SC/ST/PwBD/XSM category and female candidates.

NTPC Recruitment 2022: Age limit

Executive (Solar PV) 40 years upper age limit

Executive (Data Analyst) 35 years upper age limit

Executive (LA/R&R) 35 years upper age limit