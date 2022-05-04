हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
NTPC recruitment

NTPC Recruitment 2022: Several Executive vacancies announced, check details here

NTPC Recruitment 2022: Candidates can apply on the official website at careers.ntpc.co.in for the desired post on or before May 13, 2022.

Representational image

New Delhi: NTPC Limited has invited applications for various Executive posts on a fixed term basis for 3 years. Candidates can apply on the official website at careers.ntpc.co.in for the desired post on or before May 13, 2022.

The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 15 vacancies in NTPC. 

NTPC Recruitment 2022: Vacancy details

Executive (Solar PV)          5 posts

Executive (Data Analyst)    1 post

Executive (Land Acquisition/Rehabilitation & Resettlement)       9 posts
 
NTPC Recruitment 2022: Selection process

Candidates will be selected on the basis of Written Exam/Interview.

NTPC Recruitment 2022: Remunerations

Executive (Solar PV)     Rs 1,00,000 per month

Executive (Data Analyst)   Rs 1,00,000 per month

Executive (LA/R&R) Rs 90,000 per month

NTPC Recruitment 2022: Application fees

Candidates from General/ EWS/OBC categories will have to pay a non-refundable registration fee of Rs 300. No fees are required to be paid by SC/ST/PwBD/XSM category and female candidates. 

NTPC Recruitment 2022: Age limit

Executive (Solar PV)    40 years upper age limit 

Executive (Data Analyst)   35 years upper age limit

Executive (LA/R&R)         35 years upper age limit

 

