New Delhi: NTPC Limited has invited applications for various Executive posts on a fixed term basis for 3 years. Candidates can apply on the official website at careers.ntpc.co.in for the desired post on or before May 13, 2022.
The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 15 vacancies in NTPC.
NTPC Recruitment 2022: Vacancy details
Executive (Solar PV) 5 posts
Executive (Data Analyst) 1 post
Executive (Land Acquisition/Rehabilitation & Resettlement) 9 posts
NTPC Recruitment 2022: Selection process
Candidates will be selected on the basis of Written Exam/Interview.
NTPC Recruitment 2022: Remunerations
Executive (Solar PV) Rs 1,00,000 per month
Executive (Data Analyst) Rs 1,00,000 per month
Executive (LA/R&R) Rs 90,000 per month
NTPC Recruitment 2022: Application fees
Candidates from General/ EWS/OBC categories will have to pay a non-refundable registration fee of Rs 300. No fees are required to be paid by SC/ST/PwBD/XSM category and female candidates.
NTPC Recruitment 2022: Age limit
Executive (Solar PV) 40 years upper age limit
Executive (Data Analyst) 35 years upper age limit
Executive (LA/R&R) 35 years upper age limit