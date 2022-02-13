DRDO Recruitment 2022: Hurry up! One day left to apply for JRF posts at rac.gov.in, details here

New Delhi: Gas Turbine Research Establishment (GTRE) Bangalore of Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) is hiring for junior research fellowship (JRF) posts. Applicants can apply through the official Recruitment and Assessment Centre, DRDO, at rac.gov.in.

The last day to apply for the posts is February 14. The recruitment drive will fill 7 vacancies of JRF at GTRE.

DRDO Recruitment 2022: Vacancy details

Mechanical Engineering 2 posts

Aeronautical/ Aerospace Engineering 2 posts

Mechanical Engineering (Quality & Reliability Engg.) 1 post

Electronics /Electronics & Communication/Electronics & Instrumentation Engineering or eqvt. 1 post

Computer Science / Computer Engineering/ Information Technology/ Information Science/Data Science or eqvt. 1 post

DRDO Recruitment 2022: Eligibility criteria

Candidates must have First Division degree in B.E./B.Tech from a recognised university or institution with a valid GATE score or a First Division postgraduate degree in a professional course (M.E./M.Tech) from a recognised university or institute at both the graduate and postgraduate levels. GATE 2020 and 2021 scores are accepted only, the official notification said.

DRDO Recruitment 2022: Age limit

The upper age limit of the candidate should be 28 years as of the last date of receipt of the application. There will be age relaxation for SC/ST and OBC candidates.

Applicants should note that the list of shortlisted candidates for interview or document verification will be released on February 21 at the DRDO website www.drdo.gov.in.

