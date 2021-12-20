हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Delhi university

DU Recruitment 2021: Vacancies announced for Non-Teaching posts on mlncdu.ac.in, details here

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the official site of Motilal Nehru College on mlncdu.ac.in.

DU Recruitment 2021: Vacancies announced for Non-Teaching posts on mlncdu.ac.in, details here
Representational Image (Credits: PTI)

New Delhi: Motilal Nehru College of Delhi University has issued a notification for hiring of Non-Teaching posts. The Motilal Nehru College is looking to fill over 18 Non-Teaching posts through this recruitment drive. 

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the official site of Motilal Nehru College on mlncdu.ac.in. The last date to apply online is till January 3, 2022.

DU Recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

  • Senior Personal Assistant: 1 Post
  • Senior Assistant: 2 Posts
  • Senior Technical Assistant: 1 Post
  • Semi Prof. Assistant: 1 Post
  • Assistant (UDC): 2 Posts
  • Laboratory Assistant: 3 Posts
  • Junior Assistant: 2 Posts
  • Laboratory Attendant: 4 Posts
  • Library Attendant: 2 Posts

DU Recruitment 2021: Age limit

  • Senior Personal Assistant, Senior Assistant, Senior Technical Assistant, Semi Prof. Assistant: 35 years of age
  • Assistant (UDC), Laboratory Assistant: 30 years
  • Junior Assistant, Laboratory Attendant, Library Attendant: 27 years

DU Recruitment 2021: Here's how to apply

Step 1. Visit the official website of the college- http://www.mlncdu.ac.in/

Step 2. Click on ‘Recruitment for Non-Teaching Posts’ link

Step 3. Click on apply online for the non-teaching posts link

Step 4. Fill in the required details and pay the application fee 

Step 5. Download a copy of the application and take a print out for future reference

DU Recruitment 2021: Direct link to apply 

APPLY HERE

DU Recruitment 2021: Application fees

It may be noted that the candidates belonging to unreserved/ OBC category will have to pay Rs 250c for each application, SC/ST category candidates will have to pay Rs 100. Women candidates are exempted from payment of fees.

