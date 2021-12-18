हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
ECIL

ECIL Recruitment: Bumper vacancies announced at ecil.co.in, here's direct link to apply

According to the notification released on the official website of ECIL at https://www.ecil.co.in, the recruitment drive is being conducted to fill vacant posts on a contract basis.

ECIL Recruitment: Bumper vacancies announced at ecil.co.in, here's direct link to apply
Representational Image (Pixabay)

ECIL Recruitment 2021: The Electronics Corporation of India Limited (ECIL) has invited applications from candidates interested in working as the 'technical officer' at the Electronic Manufacturing Services Division (EMSD), several other Divisions, and sites across the country. 

According to the notification released on the official website of ECIL at https://www.ecil.co.in, the ECIL Recruitment drive is being conducted to look for 'dynamic, experienced and result-oriented personnel' on a contract basis.  

ECIL Recruitment 2021: Number of vacancies

The ECIL Recruitment drive is being held to fill up as many as 300 posts. 136 posts are for UR candidates, 15 for EWS, 77 for OBC, 50 for SC and 22 posts are for the ST category candidates.

ECIL Recruitment 2021: Educational qualification

Candidates must have a first-class engineering degree in Electronics & Communication Engineering/ Electrical Electronics Engineering/ Electronics & Instrumentation Engineering/ Computer Science Engineering/ Information Technology with a minimum of 60% marks in aggregate from any recognised Institution/ University.

ECIL Recruitment 2021: Age limit

The upper age limit for general and EWS candidates, as of November 30, 2021, is 30 years. Relaxation for SC, ST, OBC and PWD candidates is there.

ECIL Recruitment 2021: Consolidated contract pay

Selected candidates will be paid a consolidated remuneration of ₹25,000/- for the first year, ₹28,000/-for second year, and 31,000/- for the third to the fifth year of contract respectively.

ECIL Recruitment 2021: How to apply

Eligible candidates have to apply ONLINE through http://careers.ecil.co.in. The online application can also be filled on www.ecil.co.in by selecting the ‘Careers’ followed by ‘e-Recruitment’ options.  

ECIL Recruitment 2021: Last date

The last date to apply ONLINE is December 21, 2021 (04:00 PM). 

ECIL Recruitment 2021: Check Official Notification

ECIL Recruitment 2021: Direct link to apply

Tags:
ECILElectronics Corporation of India LimitedECIL RecruitmentRecruitment 2021Jobs
