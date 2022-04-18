हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Income Tax department

I-T Dept Recruitment 2022: Last day to apply for Income Tax Inspector, other vacancies at incometaxindia.gov.in, details here

Income Tax Recruitment 2022: Interested candidates can scroll down to check eligibility and other important details.

I-T Dept Recruitment 2022: Last day to apply for Income Tax Inspector, other vacancies at incometaxindia.gov.in, details here
Income Tax Recruitment 2022: Candidates interested in working with the Income Tax department need to hurry up as the registration process to apply for 24 vacancies is ending today (April 18, 2022).

As per the notification released on the I-T department's official website (https://www.incometaxindia.gov.in), applications have been invited from meritorious sportspersons for Income Tax Inspector, Tax Assistant and Multi-Tasking Staff posts.

Income Tax Recruitment 2022: Vacancies

  • Income Tax Inspector: 01 post
  • Tax Assistant: 05 posts
  • Multi-Tasking Staff: 18 posts

Income Tax Recruitment 2022: Age limit

  • Income Tax Inspector: 18-30 years
  • Tax Assistant: 18-27 years
  • Multi-Tasking Staff: 18-25 years 

Income Tax Recruitment 2022: Pay scale

Income Tax Inspector:

Pay Level 7 of the pay matrix (as per 7th CPC) corresponding to pre-revised Grade Pay of Rs 46001- in P8-2 of Rs 9300 - 348001 - of 6th CPC.

Tax Assistant:

Pay Level 4 of the pay matrix (as per 7th CPC) corresponding to pre-revised Grade Pay of Rs.24001- in PB-I of Rs.5200-202001- of 6th CPC. 

Multi-Tasking Staff:

Pay Level I of the pay matrix (as per 7th CPC) corresponding to pre-revised Grade Pay of Rs.1800/- in PB-I of Rs.5200-20200/- of 6th CPC.

I-T Dept Recruitment 2022: How to apply?

Interested and eligible candidates need to send their applications by post or hand to the following address:

Additional Commissioner of Income Tax, Headquarters (Personnel & Establishment), 1st Floor, Room No. 14, Aayakar Bhawan, P-7, Chowringhee Square, Kolkata - 700069 

Income Tax Recruitment 2022: Last date

Interested candidates can apply till Monday, April 18 (6 PM).   

I-T Dept Recruitment 2022: Check official notification

It is notable that the selected candidates on appointment will be liable for posting at any place under the charge of Principal Chief Commissioner of Income Tax, West Bengal and Sikkim region. 

