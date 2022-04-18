Income Tax Recruitment 2022: Candidates interested in working with the Income Tax department need to hurry up as the registration process to apply for 24 vacancies is ending today (April 18, 2022).
As per the notification released on the I-T department's official website (https://www.incometaxindia.gov.in), applications have been invited from meritorious sportspersons for Income Tax Inspector, Tax Assistant and Multi-Tasking Staff posts.
Income Tax Recruitment 2022: Vacancies
- Income Tax Inspector: 01 post
- Tax Assistant: 05 posts
- Multi-Tasking Staff: 18 posts
Income Tax Recruitment 2022: Age limit
- Income Tax Inspector: 18-30 years
- Tax Assistant: 18-27 years
- Multi-Tasking Staff: 18-25 years
Income Tax Recruitment 2022: Pay scale
Income Tax Inspector:
Pay Level 7 of the pay matrix (as per 7th CPC) corresponding to pre-revised Grade Pay of Rs 46001- in P8-2 of Rs 9300 - 348001 - of 6th CPC.
Tax Assistant:
Pay Level 4 of the pay matrix (as per 7th CPC) corresponding to pre-revised Grade Pay of Rs.24001- in PB-I of Rs.5200-202001- of 6th CPC.
Multi-Tasking Staff:
Pay Level I of the pay matrix (as per 7th CPC) corresponding to pre-revised Grade Pay of Rs.1800/- in PB-I of Rs.5200-20200/- of 6th CPC.
I-T Dept Recruitment 2022: How to apply?
Interested and eligible candidates need to send their applications by post or hand to the following address:
Additional Commissioner of Income Tax, Headquarters (Personnel & Establishment), 1st Floor, Room No. 14, Aayakar Bhawan, P-7, Chowringhee Square, Kolkata - 700069
Income Tax Recruitment 2022: Last date
Interested candidates can apply till Monday, April 18 (6 PM).
I-T Dept Recruitment 2022: Check official notification
It is notable that the selected candidates on appointment will be liable for posting at any place under the charge of Principal Chief Commissioner of Income Tax, West Bengal and Sikkim region.