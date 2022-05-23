IBPS Recruitment 2022: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has announced fresh vacancies and has invited applications for Research Associate posts. As per the official notification released on the official website at https://www.ibps.in, the place of posting will be at IBPS, Mumbai.

Any eligible candidate, who aspires to join IBPS as Research Associate is required to register online for the selection process.

Interested candidates can scroll down to check the complete details of IBPS recruitment 2022.

IBPS recruitment 2022: Post details

Position: Research Associate

Place of posting: IBPS, Mumbai

Grade: E

Salary: Rs 44,900 per month (approximately Rs 12 lakhs per year CTC)

IBPS recruitment: Application fee

All the candidates are required to pay an amount of Rs 1,000.

IBPS recruitment 2022: Age limit

The minimum age required for this post is 21 years and the maximum is 30 years, ie, the candidate must be born not earlier than May 2, 1995, and not later than May 1, 2001.

IBPS recruitment: Eligibility

The candidate must have done Post-Graduation in Psychology/Education/Psychological Measurement/Psychometrics Management (with specialization in HR) from recognized institutes or universities with a minimum of 55 per cent marks. Preferably one year of experience in academic Research/Test Development. Competency in Operating Computer is a must.

IBPS Jobs 2022: How to apply

Candidates can visit the official site of IBPS at https://www.ibps.in to apply online. No other mode of application will be accepted.

IBPS Jobs: Job description

The job requires the development of objective type aptitude and achievement tests designed to assess primarily cognitive ability and research in the area of Psychometrics/ Psychological measurement. The recruited person will also deal with client organizations for finalizing details of the project cycle, and dealing with internal departments for coordination.

IBPS recruitment 2022: Check official notification

IBPS Jobs 2022: Last date

The candidates have to submit their online applications for the above post by or on May 31, 2022. The tentative date of the online examination is June 2022.

Please note that the successful candidates will be appointed against the existing vacancies, however, a waitlist would also be maintained to fill up need-based requirements, which will be valid for a period of six months.