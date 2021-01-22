हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
ibps rrb

IBPS RRB clerk result 2020-2021 declared at ibps.in, get direct link here

Successful candidates who have qualified the prelims exam will now appear for the mains exam. IBPS RRB Mains Exam is scheduled to be held on February 28, 2021. IBPS RRB Clerk Mains Admit Card is expected to release in the 2nd second of February 2021. IBPS RRB Clerk Recruitment process will fill 4,624 vacant posts of Office Assistant (Multipurpose) CRP RRBs IX) in Rural Bank across India.

IBPS RRB clerk result 2020-2021 declared at ibps.in, get direct link here
Representational Image

IBPS RRB clerk result 2021: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) Regional Rural Banks (RRBs) has released the result of preliminary exam for the post of Group B-Office Assistant (Multipurpose) (Clerk). Candidates who appeared for the exams can download IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Result from the official website of IBPS – ibps.in. 

It should be noted that the result will be available on the link till January 27, 2021 after which candidates will not be able to download their scorecard.

IBPS RRB Clerk result download link 

Follow the steps below to check your scorecard:

STEP 1: First go to official website of IBPS i.e. ibps.in
STEP 2: Click on ‘Click here to View Your Result Status of Online Preliminary Examination for CRP RRB IX – Office Assistant (Multipurpose)’.
STEP 3: A new window will open. Enter your Registration Number/Roll Number and Date of Birth/Password in the space given.
STEP 4: Cross check your entries and then click on the ‘Login’ button.
STEP 5: Your result will appear on the screen. 
STEP 6: Download IBPS RRB Clerk Result 2021

IBPS RRB Clerk scorecard 2020-21

The IBPS has also released the scorecard for all the candidates who appeared in the exam on its official website.

IBPS RRB Clerk Mains Exam 2021

Successful candidates who have qualified the prelims exam will now appear for the mains exam. IBPS RRB Mains Exam is scheduled to be held on February 28, 2021.

IBPS RRB Clerk Mains Admit Card 2021

Now, the successful candidates are required to download IBPS Clerk Mains Admit Card in order to appear for the exam. IBPS RRB Clerk Mains Admit Card is expected to release in the 2nd second of February 2021. As per updates, the IBPS RRB Clerk Exam was conducted on September 19, 2020 to 26 September 2020 and on January 2, 2021.

IBPS RRB Clerk Recruitment process will fill 4,624 vacant posts of Office Assistant (Multipurpose) CRP RRBs IX) in Rural Bank across India including Andhra Pradesh Grameena Vikas Bank, Andhra Pragathi Gramin Bank, Bangiya Gramin Vikash Bank, Punjab Gramin Bank, Uttar Bihar Gramin Bank etc.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
ibps rrbrrb ntpcIBPS RRB clerk result 2021IBPS RRB clerk resultIBPS RRB result 2021
Next
Story

Zee Rozgar Samachaar: 7th Pay Commission latest news --Check out UPSC job vacancy on upsconline.nic.in; salary up to Rs 2.08 lakh plus NPA
  • 1,06,10,883Confirmed
  • 1,52,869Deaths

Full coverage

  • 9,23,13,199Confirmed
  • 19,77,893Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT6M17S

DNA: Will India's opposition parties learn from America?