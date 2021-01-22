IBPS RRB clerk result 2020-2021 declared at ibps.in, get direct link here

IBPS RRB clerk result 2021: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) Regional Rural Banks (RRBs) has released the result of preliminary exam for the post of Group B-Office Assistant (Multipurpose) (Clerk). Candidates who appeared for the exams can download IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Result from the official website of IBPS – ibps.in.

It should be noted that the result will be available on the link till January 27, 2021 after which candidates will not be able to download their scorecard.

IBPS RRB Clerk result download link

Follow the steps below to check your scorecard:

STEP 1: First go to official website of IBPS i.e. ibps.in

STEP 2: Click on ‘Click here to View Your Result Status of Online Preliminary Examination for CRP RRB IX – Office Assistant (Multipurpose)’.

STEP 3: A new window will open. Enter your Registration Number/Roll Number and Date of Birth/Password in the space given.

STEP 4: Cross check your entries and then click on the ‘Login’ button.

STEP 5: Your result will appear on the screen.

STEP 6: Download IBPS RRB Clerk Result 2021

IBPS RRB Clerk scorecard 2020-21

The IBPS has also released the scorecard for all the candidates who appeared in the exam on its official website.

IBPS RRB Clerk Mains Exam 2021

Successful candidates who have qualified the prelims exam will now appear for the mains exam. IBPS RRB Mains Exam is scheduled to be held on February 28, 2021.

IBPS RRB Clerk Mains Admit Card 2021

Now, the successful candidates are required to download IBPS Clerk Mains Admit Card in order to appear for the exam. IBPS RRB Clerk Mains Admit Card is expected to release in the 2nd second of February 2021. As per updates, the IBPS RRB Clerk Exam was conducted on September 19, 2020 to 26 September 2020 and on January 2, 2021.

IBPS RRB Clerk Recruitment process will fill 4,624 vacant posts of Office Assistant (Multipurpose) CRP RRBs IX) in Rural Bank across India including Andhra Pradesh Grameena Vikas Bank, Andhra Pragathi Gramin Bank, Bangiya Gramin Vikash Bank, Punjab Gramin Bank, Uttar Bihar Gramin Bank etc.

