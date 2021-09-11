हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
ICAI recruitment

ICAI Recruitment 2021: Apply for Assistant, UDC and LDC posts, earn salary up to Rs 8.8 lakh, details here

ICAI Recruitment 2021: Interested candidates can read the notification on the official website of ICAI at icai.org. 

Representational image

New Delhi: Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has invited applications for the posts of Assistant, LDC and UDC. Interested candidates can read the notification on the official website of ICAI at icai.org. 

The last date to submit the application form is within 15 days from the date of release of this advertisement. 

Eligibility criteria:

Assistant: Candidates must have M.Com/MBA (Finance)/MCA/M.E. or M.Tech Degree in Civil Engineering, IT or Computer Science and 3 years of experience

UDC – Graduate in any discipline can apply. 5 Years of experience and typing speed of 40 words per minute in English is must. 

LDC –  Graduate in any discipline are eligible to apply. 1 Year of experience and typing speed of 40 words per minute in English is also required. 

Age limit:

The lower age limit is 22 years and the upper age limit is 38 years. 

Vacancy details:

Assistant – Accounts – 2

Assistant 3 Years – Civil Engineer – 1

Assistant – Information Technology – 1

UDC – 3

LDC – 2

How to apply:

Candidates can send their application form in Structured format through email at recruit2021@icai.in or can send applications through speed post to Joint Director – HR, The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, ICAI Bhawan, I.P.Marg, New Delhi-110002. 

Salary:

Rs 4.5 lakhs – Rs. 8.8 lakhs per annum (approx.)

Selection process:

Shortlisted candidates will be called for an interview. 

