India Post GDS Recruitment: Golden opportunity for Class 10 passouts, vacancies out for over 250 posts, check details

India Post GDS Recruitment: India Post is inviting applications for recruitment to vacancies as Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) in the Jammu and Kashmir postal circle. As many as 250 vacancies for Branch Postmaster (BPM), Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM) and Dak Sevaks posts have been announced.

The last date to apply is October 29, 2021. Candidates can apply at India Post's official website appost.in.

India Post GDS Recruitment: Vacancy details

Recruitment to Branch Postmaster (BPM), Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM) and Dak Sevak posts.

India Post GDS Recruitment: Age limit

The minimum and maximum age is between 18 and 40 years as on September 30, 2021. Permissible relaxation in the upper age limit is there for reserved categories.

India Post GDS Recruitment: Eligibility criteria

Candidate should have a Secondary School Examination pass certificate of 10th standard with passing marks in Mathematics, local language and English (having been studied as compulsory or elective subjects). The candidate should also have studied the local language at least up to the 10th standard [as compulsory or elective subjects]. The candidate is also required to furnish a Basic Computer Training Course Certificate of at least 60 days duration from any Computer Training Institute.

India Post GDS Recruitment: How to apply

1. Only ONLINE applications will be accepted.

2. A candidate who desires to apply online will have to register himself/herself in the portal through https://indiapost.gov.in or https://appost.in/gdsonline.

3. On the portal, a candidate needs to provide his name, father's name, mobile number, Date of Birth, gender, community, the state in which class X passed, board in which class X, and other such details.

