India Post Recruitment 2021: Bumper vacancies announced at indiapost.gov.in, here's how to apply

India Post Recruitment 2021: The Department of Posts' office of the Cheif Postmaster General, Delhi Circle has announced bumper vacancies and has invited applications from eligible Indian candidates. It has announced as many as 221 vacancies for the direct recruitment of Postal Assistant, Postman and Multi Tasking Staff under sports quota.

India Post has also issued a notification regarding the same on its official website (https://www.indiapost.gov.in). It informed that the recruitment of eligible sportsperson will be made to the following three posts:

Postal /Sorting Assistant in Post Offices or Railway Mail Offices

Postman in Post Offices

MTS in Post Offices or Railway Mail Offices

Interested candidates can check all the important details below.

India Post Recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

Postal Assistant - 72

- 72 Postman - 90

90 Multi-Tasking Staff - 59

India Post Recruitment 2021: Age limit

Postal Assistant/Sorting Assistant post: As on November 12, 2021, a candidate must be between 18 to 27 years of age.

Multi-Tasking Staff: As on November 12, 2021, a candidate must be between 18 to 25 years of age.

India Post Recruitment 2021: Scale of Pay

Postal/Sorting Assistant - Level 4 in the Pay Matrix (Rs 25,500-81,100)

- Level 4 in the Pay Matrix (Rs 25,500-81,100) Postman - Level 3 in the Pay Matrix (Rs 21,700-69,100)

Level 3 in the Pay Matrix (Rs 21,700-69,100) Multi-Tasking Staff - Level 1 in the Pay Matrix (Rs 18,000-56,900)

India Post Recruitment 2021: Here's how to apply

Interested candidates can apply ONLINE on India Posts' official website (www.indiapost.gov.in). Candidates can also submit applications via post along with their relevant documents to the following address: AD (Recrtt.), O/o CPMG, Delhi Circle, Meghadoot Bhawan, New Delhi - 110001.

India Post Recruitment 2021: Last date to apply

Eligible candidates can apply till November 12, 2021.

