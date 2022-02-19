India Post Recruitment 2022: Apply for various vacancies on indiapost.gov.in, details here

New Delhi: India Post has issued a notification for other recruitment of Staff Car Driver posts under Mail Motor Service Department. India Post has invited applications from eligible individuals and is looking to fill 17 posts through this recruitment drive.

The interested candidates can apply through the official website, indiapost.gov.in. The last date to apply is March 10, 2022.

India Post Recruitment 2022: Vacancy details

Post: Staff Car Driver (Ordinary Grade)

No. of Vacancy: 17

Pay Scale: Level-2

India Post Recruitment 2022: Division wise vacancy details

Mail Motor Service Coimbatore: 11

Erode Division 02

Nilgiris Division: 01

Salem West Division: 02

Tirupur Division: 01

India Post Recruitment 2022: Age limit

Age Limit: 56 years

India Post Recruitment 2022: Eligibility criteria

Interested candidate must have a Matriculation from a recognised Board with a valid driving license for Light and Heavy Motor vehicle and, at least, three years of driving experience.

India Post Recruitment 2022: How to apply

Interested candidates may apply in prescribed Application form along with self-attested photocopies of certificates in proof of age, caste, qualification, experience, valid driving licence etc. send to the Manager, Mail Motor Service, Goods Shed Roads, Coimbatore, 641001.

India Post Recruitment 2022: Detailed notification

