India Post Recruitment: Over 250 vacancies announced at indiapost.gov.in, check details

India Post Recruitment 2021: The Department of Posts, Office of the Chief Postmaster General, Maharashtra Circle, has announced over 250 vacancies on its official website at www.indiapost.gov.in.

It has invited ONLINE applications from eligible Indian candidates for the 'Direct Recruitment' of meritorious 'Sportspersons' from the open market under 'SPORTS QUOTA' for filling the vacancy of years up to 2020 in the Maharashtra Postal Circle.

The recruitment of eligible sportsperson is being conducted for the following posts:

Postal Assistant (PA) in Post Offices/SBCO / Administrative Offices / Sub Ordinate Offices

in Post Offices/SBCO / Administrative Offices / Sub Ordinate Offices Sorting Assistant (SA) in Railway Mail Service offices

in Railway Mail Service offices Postman (PM) in Post Offices/Mail Guard in Railway Mail Services offices

in Post Offices/Mail Guard in Railway Mail Services offices Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) in Administrative Offices / Post Offices/ Railway Mail Service offices

India Post Recruitment 2021: Vacancy details?

Postal Assistant - 93

- 93 Sorting Assistant - 09

- 09 Postman - 113

113 Multi-Tasking Staff - 42

India Post Recruitment 2021: Age limit as on November 27, 2021?

Postal Assistant/Sorting Assistant post: A candidate must be between 18 to 27 years of age.

A candidate must be between 18 to 27 years of age. Postman: A candidate must be between 18 to 27 years of age.

A candidate must be between 18 to 27 years of age. Multi-Tasking Staff: A candidate must be between 18 to 25 years of age.

India Post Recruitment 2021: Scale of Pay?

Postal/Sorting Assistant - Level 4 in the Pay Matrix (Rs 25,500-81,100) plus admissible allowances.

- Level 4 in the Pay Matrix (Rs 25,500-81,100) plus admissible allowances. Postman - Level 3 in the Pay Matrix (Rs 21,700-69,100) plus admissible allowances.

Level 3 in the Pay Matrix (Rs 21,700-69,100) plus admissible allowances. Multi-Tasking Staff - Level 1 in the Pay Matrix (Rs 18,000-56,900) plus admissible allowances.

India Post Recruitment 2021: How to apply?

Interested candidates can fill up ONLINE application online on https://dopsportsrecruitment.in. Online submission of applications will contain three stages.

India Post Recruitment 2021: Last date to apply?

Candidates can apply by November 27, 2021 (6 PM).

