Indian Army Recruitment 2021: Several vacancies announced at joinindianarmy.nic.in, details here

Indian Army Recruitment 2021: The Indian Army has invited applications from eligible and interested unmarried Male Engineering Graduates for its Technical Graduate Course (TGC-135).

According to the notification released on the official website at joinindianarmy.nic.in, the 135th TGC is scheduled to commence in July 2022 at the Indian Military Academy (IMA), Dehradun for Permanent Commission in the Indian Army.

Indian Army Recruitment 2021: Vacancies

Civil/ Building Construction Technology: 09

Architecture: 01

Mechanical: 05

Electrical/ Electrical & Electronics: 03

Computer Science & Engineering/ Computer Technology/ MSc Computer Science: 08

Information Technology: 03

Electronics & Telecommunication: 01

Telecommunication: 01

Electronics & Communication: 02

Aeronautical/ Aerospace/ Avionics: 01

Electronics: 01

Electronics & Instrumentation/Instrumentation: 01

Production: 01

Industrial/Industrial/Manufacturing/Industrial Engg & Mgt: 01

Opto Electronics: 01

Automobile Engg: 01

Indian Army Recruitment: Educational Qualification

Candidates who have passed the requisite Engineering Degree course or are in the final year of the Engineering Degree course are eligible to apply. Candidates studying in the final year of the Engg degree course need to submit proof of passing Engg Degree Examination along with mark sheets of all semesters/years by July 1 2022 and produce the Engg Degree Certificate within 12 weeks from the date of commencement of training at IMA.

Indian Army Recruitment 2021: Age Limit

Candidates need to have been born between July 2, 1995, and July 1 2002.

Indian Army Recruitment 2021: How to Apply

Candidates can ONLY apply ONLINE at www.joinindianarmy.nic.in.

Indian Army Recruitment 2021: Last Date

Candidates can apply till January 4, 2022 (3 PM).

