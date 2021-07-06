Indian Army Recruitment Rally 2021: Registration for various posts begins today, check last date and other details

New Delhi: As part of its recruitment drive, the Indian Army on Tuesday (July 6, 2021) has begun online registration for various posts. The Army Recruitment Rally is being held for eligible candidates of several districts across India for Soldier General Duty, Soldier Clerk, Store Keeper Technical, Soldier Technical, Technical (Aviation ‘X’ Group), Nursing Assistant and Nursing Assistant (Veterinary) categories.

The rally notification at the official website (joinindianarmy.nic.in) said that the dates and venues are tentative and might be changed.

Online registration is mandatory and candidates are permitted to register and participate in one category only in a recruiting year cycle, ie, from April 1 to March 31.

Army Recruitment Rally for Haryana:

The Army Recruitment Rally for Soldier General Duty (Sol GD) and Soldier Clerk/ Store Keeper Technical (Sol Clk/SKT) category is being conducted for interested candidates of Bhiwani, Charkhi Dadri, Mahendergarh, & Rewari districts. It will be held from December 14 2021 to December 31 2021 at Bhim Stadium, Bhiwani. The Army Recruitment Rally in Haryana is also for candidates from Bhiwani, Charkhi Dadri, Mahendergarh, & Rewari districts for posts in Soldier Technical {(Male) / (Aviation) (‘X’ Group) (Male) / Nursing Assistant (Male) / Nursing Assistant Veterinary (Male)} categories which will be held between August 20, 2021, and September 3, 2021, at Rajeev Gandhi Sports Complex, Rohtak. Online Registration is mandatory and will be open from July 6 to August 13. Admit cards for the Rally will be sent through registered e-mail one week before the date of commencement of the Recruitment Rally. Click here to check eligibility . Also see Army Recruitment Rally notification for Rohtak, Ambala and Hisar.

Army Recruitment Rally for Punjab:

The Army Recruitment Rally will be conducted for candidates from districts of Fatehgarh Sahib, Barnala, Mansa, Sangrur and Patiala between August 6 and August 20 at 1 ADSR grounds (Opposite Flying Club, Patiala-Sangrur Road), Patiala. Online registration is mandatory and is open till July 20. Admit Cards for the rally will be sent through registered e-mail from July 21 to August 5. Click here to check eligibility

Army Recruitment Rally for Gujarat

The Army Recruitment Rally will be held for interested candidates of Anand, Valsad, Tapi, Dangs, Navasari, Sabarkantha, Vadodra, Mehsana, Surat, Banaskantha, Narmada, Mahisagar, Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Aravali, Chhota Udepur, Bharuch, Kheda, Dahod, Panchmahals districts & UTs of Daman, Dadra & Nagar Haveli from August 5 to August 22 at Kanelav Sports Complex, Godhra, Panchmahal. Online registration is mandatory and will close on July 20. Candidates can log in after July 21 and take a printout of their admit cards. Click here to check eligibility

Army Recruitment Rally for Andhra Pradesh

The Army Recruitment Rally is being conducted to enrol candidates from six Andhra Pradesh districts namely Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, East Godavari, West Godavari, Krishna and Puducherry's Yanam district. It is being held for Soldier General Duty, Soldier Technical, Technical (Aviation and Amn Examiner), Soldier Technical Nursing Assistant and Nursing Assistant (Veterinary) categories, Soldier Clerk and Store Keeper Technical and Soldier Tradesman categories. The Army Recruitment Rally will be conducted at Indira Priyadarshini Stadium in Visakhapatnam between August 16 2021 and August 31 2021. Online registration is a must and will close on August 3. Candidates can get their admit cards starting August 9. Click here to check eligibility

